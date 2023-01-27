106 institutions to deliver soft skills training in VR through Bodyswaps and Meta Immersive Learning grant

UK start-up partners with Meta to make VR learning accessible to 106 higher education institutions across the globe

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodyswaps , together with Meta Immersive Learning , has announced the final list of higher and further education institutions to participate in their Immersive Learning Pilot Programme.



106 colleges and universities across the globe will receive access to virtual reality hardware and software with a 3-month unlimited access to the full Bodyswaps soft skills learning library. Meta will support with hardware donations of Meta Quest 2 VR headsets. See the full list of successful applicants.

106 successful grantees announced for the Bodyswaps and Meta Immersive Soft Skills Grant (PRNewsfoto/Bodyswaps) (PRNewswire)

The programme aims to allow wider access to immersive learning technologies in education and supports students with gaining the necessary soft skills needed to compete and stand out in a global job market.

A variety of courses will be available to the grantees, including modules on diversity and inclusion, public speaking and employability training, to empower their students with soft skill development that might have been hindered as a result of the pandemic.



The grant will double up as a research project led by Thomas More University of Applied Sciences, leveraging data collected from students and staff, to demonstrate the potential impact of metaverse technologies in education.

In a statement by CEO and Co-founder of Bodyswaps, Christophe Mallet, he added:

"Immersive technologies represent an immense opportunity to improve education for traditionally underserved populations. This grant, the largest of its kind ever, will demonstrate the impact VR learning can have at scale and show the way for a more human-centric and equalitarian future for education."

Meta's Immersive Learning Initiative

Through Meta Immersive Learning , Meta is investing $150M to help develop the next generation of metaverse creators, fund high quality immersive experiences that can transform the way we learn, and increase access to learning through technology.

"We are excited to see more education institutions embrace the potential of immersive technologies. Bodyswaps are providing transformative opportunities for educators and learners alike, and we're thrilled to continue supporting them." said Leticia Jauregui, Global Head of Meta Immersive Learning.

Meta is proud to work with global partners to increase access to learning in immersive technologies.

Making VR Learning Experiences more accessible

Together Bodyswaps and Meta Immersive learning are demonstrating the possibilities for learning in the metaverse to institutions that may not have had access without the grant.

Bodyswaps is an award-winning VR learning platform that brings realistic simulations and AI-enabled feedback to soft skills training. Users can practice their soft skills without real-world self-consciousness while building the communication, teamwork and leadership skills needed to succeed in a global job market.

For more information, visit www.bodyswaps.co or follow us: Linkedin ( Bodyswaps ) and Twitter ( Bodyswaps_VR ).

Full list of higher education institutions taking part in the Bodyswaps and Meta Immersive Soft Skills Grant (PRNewsfoto/Bodyswaps) (PRNewswire)

