NCOA Awards Grants to Diverse Local Organizations to Promote COVID and Flu Shots to Older Adults

Funding will support outreach, vaccine clinics, transportation, and more nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, has announced the first round of grantees under its Vaccine Uptake Initiative, funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

"The grantees serve diverse populations in metropolitan and rural areas, helping us ensure that no one is left behind."

The nine grantees will receive funding to conduct tailored outreach, host vaccine clinics, and offer services like transportation and appointment scheduling to enable older adults and people with disabilities to get the latest COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine. Combined, the grantees are expected to reach up to 30,000 individuals.

"These local organizations are trusted messengers in their communities, and we're proud to support their efforts to keep older adults and people with disabilities safe and healthy with the latest life-saving vaccines," said Ramsey Alwin , NCOA president and CEO. "The grantees serve diverse racial and ethnic populations in both metropolitan and rural areas, helping us ensure that no one is left behind."

Servicios de la Raza in Colorado and Chinatown Service Center in California, will each receive Regional Collaborative Grants, and seven organizations will receive Community Action Grants to focus on specific hard-to-reach populations. They include:

Alma Family Services in California

Franklin County Senior Services in Illinois

Senior Friendship Centers in Florida

Korean Women's Association in Washington

Mazzoni Center in Pennsylvania

McDowell County Commission on Aging in West Virginia

ONEGeneration in California

NCOA is continuing to review applications for additional funding on a rolling basis until March 1. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply online.

Nearly nine in 10 deaths from COVID are among people 65 and over, and 70-85% of seasonal flu-related deaths occur in older adults. However, the CDC reports that only 71% of older adults who received the initial COVID vaccine also received the first recommended booster and only 44% have received the second one. A study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 43% of people 65 and over were "not sure" or responded "no" when asked if the booster dose was for them.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

