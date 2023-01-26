EL CAR WASH ACQUIRES BILL'S CAR WASH EXPANDING FOOTPRINT TO ORLANDO

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("ECW"), the largest and fastest growing high-end express car wash operator in Florida has expanded into Brevard County and the Greater Orlando market with the acquisition of the three Bill's Car Wash locations. Following the acquisition, El Car Wash operates 25 locations with an additional 25+ sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through both greenfield openings and acquisitions of existing car washes.

El Car Wash (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to acquire the best car wash company in Brevard County, founded by the late Bill Walker. Bill was a thought leader in the industry for over 20 years and the philosophy and strong cultural foundation he established with his business partner, Mike Hill, continues on today across the organization. We look forward to our partnership with Mike and the incredibly talented team to further Bill's vision and spearhead our growth into the Greater Orlando market," said Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, Co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "This acquisition accelerates our expansion up the I-95 corridor in advance of the opening of a large pipeline of stores that we have assembled in the region. This reflects our strategy over the last three years of migrating the El Car Wash brand from Miami through Palm Beach through a combination of development and targeted acquisitions."

"Bill's combination with El Car Wash further enhances an already regionally dominant platform with a market-leading position in South Florida, stretching from Miami up to Greater Orlando," said Mike Hill, who will be joining El Car Wash as VP Orlando. "My team and I are extremely excited to join the El Car Wash family given our shared ethos and cultural values and are eager to contribute to the company's next phase of growth."

El Car Wash plans to invest substantial capital to convert the Bill's locations to the El Car Wash brand. El Car Wash and Bill's will merge their respective unlimited membership programs, allowing current and future members to have access to all locations throughout Florida. Upcoming initiatives also include the launching of special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this transaction.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 25 operating sites and a development pipeline of 25 opened stores. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

Contact:

Carly Klein

Director of Marketing

carly@elcarwash.com | (305) 613 9114

Bill's Car Wash (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE El Car Wash