InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Aquarium and Terrarium Display Unit (SCO-191)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a more attractive way for plant and aquatic animal owners to conveniently display them," said an inventor from Sacramento, CA, "so I invented this. My design would be a great conversation starter."

This invention would allow for the optimized viewing and appreciation of multiple aquariums or terrariums in a shared living area. By arranging them in a centralized and convenient location, pet and plant owners could both maximize their enjoyment and provide an attractive aesthetic for residents and visitors. The unit would be both functional and decorative, eliminating the need to store multiple glass plant or animal enclosures in separate areas.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

