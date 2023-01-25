BD Publishes 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report

Highlights Critical Importance of Transparency and Collaboration

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today released its third annual cybersecurity report to update stakeholders about the company's ongoing efforts to advance cybersecurity maturity, protect against cyberattacks and empower customers with information about cyber risks and vulnerabilities.

Through the BD 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report, the company is increasing awareness of health care cybersecurity challenges and the company's commitment to transparency and collaboration.

"In health care, cybersecurity is about protecting patient safety and privacy, while also securing systems and data," said Rob Suárez, chief information security officer of BD. "Patients receive medical care at some of the most critical and vulnerable moments in their lives. They trust the safeguards put in place to protect them. Upholding strong cybersecurity measures and continuing to advance cybersecurity is part of honoring that trust."

In the context of recent cybersecurity trends and developments, the report discusses:

Transparency and communication – BD strives to help customers manage risk properly through awareness and guidance. The BD 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report outlines the company's mature coordinated vulnerability disclosure processes and how customers can access product security documentation, including certifications and attestations from Underwriters Laboratories Cybersecurity Assurance Program ( UL CAP ), System and Organization Controls (SOC2) and the International Standards Organization (ISO/IEC 27001:2022).

Collaborative efforts to advance cybersecurity – Strengthening cybersecurity across the health care industry requires collaboration. The report highlights the work of multiple cybersecurity working groups and outlines the company's contributions to advancing secure cybersecurity practices, including ethical hacking exercises, cybersecurity scenario trainings and preparing for greater software-bill-of-materials (SBOM) visibility.

The state of health care cybersecurity – Ransomware, phishing and software supply chain attacks reinforce the need for strong proactive and preventive measures. The report details how the company strives to protect its products, manufacturing operational technology and enterprise IT from emerging risks and threats.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

