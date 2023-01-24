Blue Water Takes on Operations of Oceanfront Hotel and Two Campgrounds

Following the rapid expansion of 2022, Ocean City, Md.-based hospitality company broadens portfolio entering the new year

OCEAN CITY, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, Me., and a campground in Greenfield Park, Ny. This recent expansion of Blue Water's portfolio reflects a rapid year of growth in 2022 including the addition of over 20 RV resorts, two marinas, and a hotel. Blue Water continues to broaden their goals and experiences for guests by locating additional unique properties.

The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, located on the Atlantic Beach oceanfront, is a prominent tourism destination. The seven-story property has recently undergone renovations featuring onsite dining options. The hotel stands within six miles of popular destinations including the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk and the Crystal Coast Country Club.

Additions to Blue Water's campground management portfolio include Sea Swell Campgrounds and Skyway Camping Resort. Sea Swell Campgrounds features amenity-packed wooded camping and is central to scenic Maine harbors and local recreation with incredible views of Penobscot Bay. Skyway Camping Resort offers all the classic camping amenities and unique ways to stay just north of New York City in the Catskill Mountains.

"We just wrapped up a year of unprecedented growth in 2022 and we're excited to keep that going in 2023 with the purchase of the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores and new management partnership of three New England properties," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "With every new location, we are able to give our guests access to the Blue Water standard of exceptional guest experiences in exciting destinations all across the nation."

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

About Skyway Communities:

Skyway Communities, LLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the recreational vehicle (RV) and campground industry that generate long-term cash flow and high-level projected returns for all of their investors. To learn more, visit www.skywaycommunities.com.

