TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Shields Carstarphen as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Shields Carstarphen has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shields to the TriNetX revolution," said Gadi Lachman, CEO and Founder of TriNetX. "Shields brings decades of experience driving transformational growth and leadership of high performing teams in healthcare."

Shields invested 16 years of her career with PPD, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and was most recently Senior Vice President of Commercial. Her leadership has been recognized for excellence both in sales and management performance. Shields' career began in business development at Rho, Medifacts International, and TIBCO Software. She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I am excited to join the team and to drive TriNetX's mission forward," said Shields Carstarphen. "TriNetX has built the world's largest research community of healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and investigators across those institutions. They are all working together to achieve a common goal of connecting and leveraging real-world data across geographies to improve human health."

"It is critically important for commercial and R&D leaders to incorporate real-world data into their strategies for clinical trial optimization, pharmacovigilance, and the generation of regulatory grade real-world evidence," continued Carstarphen. "TriNetX is eager to help the research community answer clinical questions with real-world data, and ultimately support discoveries that could lead to saving patient lives."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

