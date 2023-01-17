Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine's Day Shopping

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too early to start shopping for Valentine's Day. Temu , the online marketplace empowering consumers to live their best lives, is making it easy for shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones with a wide range of Valentine's Day deals.

Temu offers affordable Valentine's Day shopping (PRNewswire)

Enjoy Valentine's Day shopping with Temu's wide range of gifts and special deals, housed conveniently in a special Valentine's Day section on the website and app. Prices start from less than a dollar with discounts of up to 90% off and range from romantic jewelry to home decor items like candles, photo frames, and bedding sets.

"Valentine's Day is a special time of year, and we want to help our customers make it even more special for their loved ones," said a Temu spokesman. "With our wide range of merchandise and great deals, you can get the perfect gift without breaking a sweat or the bank."

In addition to the special deals for the occasion, Temu offers a wide range of products at unbeatable prices all year round. Temu guarantees a secure and satisfactory shopping experience for all customers. Enjoy the stress-free shopping with Temu's free returns within 90 days of purchase on almost all items.

Temu is able to offer quality yet affordable items by utilizing the resources and capabilities of its parent company, PDD Holdings. PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that has a vast network of sellers and suppliers, which allows for cost-efficient sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment. This allows Temu to source products at a lower cost and pass those savings on to its customers in the form of affordable prices.

Additionally, PDD Holdings has invested in innovative commerce and logistics capabilities over the years, which enables Temu to handle a large volume of orders and deliveries efficiently. This allows Temu to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices without compromising on quality.

With unbeatable prices and a wide range of gifts to choose from, Temu is the perfect place to shop for Valentine's Day.

About Temu

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers and brands around the world with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. We are committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu was founded in Boston, MA in 2022 by its parent company PDD Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD), which also operates Pinduoduo in China.

About PDD Holdings Inc.

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace for North American consumers, and Pinduoduo, a leading social commerce platform. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Temu