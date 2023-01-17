Sharethrough Appoints Former OMD CEO and Ad Net Zero Director of Coalition John Osborn as Lead Advisor

With experience driving strategic growth for agencies and Fortune 500 companies, Osborn will assist Sharethrough in growing its global offering

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the appointment of John Osborn as Lead Advisor. Osborn, who currently serves as Director of the advertising sustainability advocacy group Ad Net Zero , will work closely with Sharethrough's leadership and partnership teams to advise the company's growth strategies, enhance the company's sustainability initiatives, which include green media products, as well as expand its global offerings and provide counsel on its go-to-market strategy and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Osborn brings more than two decades of experience driving strategic and financial growth for agencies, Fortune 500 companies, public corporations and nonprofits. As Director of Coalition at Ad Net Zero, Osborn is working to help the organization grow its supporter base as the advertising industry increases its focus on sustainability. Prior to Ad Net Zero, Osborn served as Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA, where he integrated the agency's brand, data, analytics and performance media practices in a combined-services model, while overseeing the agency's transformation. He also served as President and CEO of creative agency BBDO . Under John's leadership, BBDO New York more than doubled revenues, expanded its client base to include categories like B2B, retail and healthcare and diversified its workforce. He has also served as Chairman of the Board for the American Red Cross of Greater New York, the President of the Police Athletic League of New York and the Chairman of the Board of the American Advertising Federation in the past.

"John Osborn's strong proven track record of growing and leading teams at agencies and brands, combined with his sustainability expertise at Ad Net Zero, will be invaluable to Sharethrough as we work to expand the company in the upcoming year, as well as diversify our offering of green media products," said JF Cote , President & CEO of Sharethrough. "DEI and sustainability are at the forefront of our mind as a company, and we're thrilled to have a transformational leader such as him to help lead us as we build upon those pillars."

Osborn will leverage his expertise in scaling businesses, to expand Sharethrough's strategic partnerships with brands and agencies, optimize its go-to-market strategy and guide Sharethrough as it works to expand its offering of green media products to decarbonize the programmatic supply chain. In 2022, Sharethrough launched GreenPMPs™ (Private Marketplace), which allows advertisers to measure and reduce the emissions from an entire programmatic advertising campaign. Since launching in June 2022, over 5,000 brands have run on Sharethrough's GreenPMPs™, resulting in the removal of over 195 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the Sharethrough team, many of whom I have known for some time. Many agencies are setting sustainability mandates in place for the partners they work with and potential adtech partners need to be nimble and act accordingly to be compliant with these marketplace shifts," said Osborn. "I'm eager to help Sharethrough continue to leverage its sustainability credentials and help the team continue to garner momentum and scale across worldwide markets."

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive.

