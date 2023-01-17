Megalabs USA Brings Prospan Cough Syrup to U.S. Market

American Consumers Can Now Purchase Top Clinically Proven Ivy Leaf Remedy for Soothing Cough and Congestion for the First Time in the United States

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Megalabs USA, a subsidiary of Megalabs a multinational which manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements throughout the Americas, has today announced it has brought Prospan, the global leader selling natural ivy leaf cough remedy to the United States. Through Megalabs' exclusive, long-standing partnership with Prospan manufacturer Engelhard, the globally popular herbal cough remedy will be available mid-year 2023 at major American retail outlets in Puerto Rico, including CVS and Walgreens as well as online via Amazon and other ecomm marketplaces.

Megalabs Inc. (PRNewswire)

Formulated by Engelhard, the global leader in natural cough syrups, Prospan has been available around the world for over 70 years. Prospan contains an exclusive extract from the leaves of English Hedera helix, commonly known as the ivy leaf. The proprietary extract used in Prospan, known as EA575®, is carefully made using a patented extraction process and backed by rigorous clinical trials involving over 65,000 patients. Its non-drowsy, sugar-free herbal formulation work to relieve four different pathways for cough and cold, and has been shown to provide reduction in cough, chest congestion, inflammation and opening of airways in numerous clinical trials and studies on adults and children. Family-owned for two generations, Engelhard has recently celebrated 150 years as the first pioneering company to harness the effective potential of ivy leaf for cough, colds and congestion.

"We've long seen the value and benefits of Prospan through our twenty-year relationship with Engelhard in Latin America," said Megalabs USA CEO Fabian Rivero. "Expanding Prospan to the United States will provide its evidence-backed, herbal relief to American consumers, and supports our mission to help improve people's lives throughout the world."

"Prospan has been the cough remedy millions of people around the world have relied on for more than seven decades," said Oliver Engelhard, CEO of Engelhard. "Its expansion to the U.S. consumers through our relationship with Megalabs USA is a proud milestone for our company and the people we serve."

Megalabs, Inc. is a multi-billion-dollar company and one of the top pharmaceutical companies in Latin America. The company has a powerful, successful history in developing and launching brands across the globe and partnering with effective over-the-counter (OTC) medicine and nutraceutical manufacturers. Its American-based, OTC division Megalabs USA has over thirty-thousand points of sale in the country including all major retail outlets and online stores serving millions of consumers.

About Megalabs USA

Megalabs USA is a subsidiary of Megalabs, an international pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements throughout the Americas, including the United States and Canada. It distributes over-the-counter products formulated with plant extracts known for their medicinal attributes, combining them with nutraceuticals, vitamins, and minerals to produce highly effective products for various wellness categories. Our mission is to develop and market effective over-the-counter medicines and nutraceuticals, preferably of natural origin, that improve the health and quality of our customers' lives. Company products are readily available in all markets in the Americas through subsidiaries and distributors that are highly committed to our brands, and active in multiple retail channels, including drug, food, mass, and e-commerce. Our vision has led us to build a successful multinational company with leading quality and effective products in the essential categories of over-the-counter medicines and nutraceuticals. And we have achieved this while complying with the exacting standards and procedures required for drug manufacturing to ensure the efficacy and safety of our products. Megalabs USA develops and provides effective, over-the-counter products and supplements that use natural ingredients to improve people's health and quality of life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Megalabs