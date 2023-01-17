JCP&L Encourages Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

Programs can help alleviate growing balances for customers having financial difficulty

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.

"Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty," said Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations for FirstEnergy. "With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Program: Eligible customers can receive a monthly bill credit and may also receive utility debt forgiveness. To be eligible, a household's gross income must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level and pay more than 2% of its annual income for electricity if the household does not heat with electric heat. If a household has electric heat it, must spend more than 4% of its annual income on electricity. To apply call 2-1-1 or visit Eligible customers can receive a monthly bill credit and may also receive utility debt forgiveness. To be eligible, a household's gross income must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level and pay more than 2% of its annual income for electricity if the household does not heat with electric heat. If a household has electric heat it, must spend more than 4% of its annual income on electricity. To apply call 2-1-1 or visit the DCAid screening tool

The Low-Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): This program may help low-income customers meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs. Customers must have income at or below 60% of the state median income, own or rent their home and be responsible for heating or cooling costs. Apply today by calling the LIHEAP hotline at 1-800-510-3102 or visit This program may help low-income customers meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs. Customers must have income at or below 60% of the state median income, own or rent their home and be responsible for heating or cooling costs. Apply today by calling the LIHEAP hotline at 1-800-510-3102 or visit the DCAid screening tool to see if you qualify for LIHEAP.

The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) Program: This program helps low- to moderate-income customers in New Jersey who are struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. The NJ PAGE program provides grants to those over the income limits for LIHEAP as well as those who already applied for LIHEAP but require additional assistance. To apply call 732-982-8710 or visit the This program helps low- to moderate-income customers inwho are struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. The NJ PAGE program provides grants to those over the income limits for LIHEAP as well as those who already applied for LIHEAP but require additional assistance. To apply call 732-982-8710 or visit the NJPowerOn website.

2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website

For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call customer service at 1-800-662-3115.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

