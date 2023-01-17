Idaho Schools Plan Celebratory Rally at State Capitol on Jan. 24 to Raise Awareness of School Choice

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students from across Idaho are making the trek to Boise next week to express their enthusiasm for learning –– and to share why they love going to school every day –– at a rally at the Idaho Capitol that will celebrate the state's K–12 school choice options.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM at the Front Steps of the Idaho Capitol (700 West Jefferson Street in Boise). More than 300 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by National School Choice Week in collaboration with individual schools and sponsored by the Idaho Coalition of Charter School Families, the event will include student, parent, and teacher speakers, as well as musical and artistic performances from students attending public charter and private schools. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Gem State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"School choice is making a positive difference for families across Idaho, providing parents with new opportunities to find schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs, talents, interests, and challenges," said Andrew Campanella, President of National School Choice Week. "We are thrilled to partner with a variety of different types of schools across the state to present this celebratory event and to inspire even more families with information about the education options available for their children."

The Jan. 24 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 186 public and private schools in Idaho will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 57,865 students across all grade levels.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

