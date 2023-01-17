Cellular Health Brand Timeline Announces Breakthrough in Skin Aging Technology with New Skincare Line

Timeline is Now Offering the First Line of Skincare Products Powered by Mitopure®, a Highly Pure Form of Urolithin A That Supports Cellular Renewal From the Inside Out

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Swiss cellular health brand Timeline announces the launch of a new range of skincare products: Timeline Skin Health. Timeline has been at the forefront of longevity research for the past 15 years, developing patented ingredient Mitopure® – a highly pure form of the powerful, naturally occurring anti-aging compound Urolithin A. Following the successful introduction of its food and supplement products, which offer clinically validated benefits for cellular energy, muscle strength, and endurance, the company is now expanding the benefits of Mitopure® to the largest organ in the body: the skin.

Timeline Skin Health is the first and only line of facial skincare products powered by Mitopure®, which is clinically proven to energize cells from within for healthy, youthful-looking skin. When applied topically, Mitopure® delivers the following science-backed skin health benefits:

Energy: Supports the skin's natural energy supply for more youthful-looking skin

Youthfulness: Starts to visibly reduce wrinkle depth and volume after only 2 weeks

Resilience: Helps the skin resist biological and environmental aging by supporting the process of collagen assembly and protecting against photoaging

Gentle Power: Kind to the skin while supporting an optimal environment for skin-cell health

"Timeline has always been on the cutting-edge of health advances with performance-driven products that improve well-being at the cellular level," said Timeline CEO and Co-Founder Chris Rinsch, PhD. "We've now conducted three clinical studies with topically-applied Mitopure® and shown its ability to enhance both cellular health and skin's youthful appearance. This breakthrough is the basis of Timeline Skin Health."

The Timeline Skin Health range includes:

The Day Cream ( $250 per 50mL) : Boosts skin hydration and leaves the skin's appearance revitalized, rejuvenated and resilient. Clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkle depth after 2 weeks of use. Overall skin quality, texture, and radiance are visibly improved. Leaves the skin soft with a silky feeling.

The Night Cream ( $250 per 50mL) : Helps skin regenerate overnight to wake up re-energized with a more youthful appearance. Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Intensely hydrating, leaving the skin barrier feeling strengthened and more resilient. Skin texture and grain feel smoother and more even. Melts onto the skin and leaves it soft with a velvety, silky feeling.

The Serum ( $280 per 30mL): Provides a deep instant tightening and lifting feeling for a visibly firmer complexion. Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and significantly hydrate the skin. Skin looks more radiant, brighter, and glowing with health. Highly concentrated lightweight formulation absorbs fast, leaving the skin soft with a velvety, silky feeling.

All Timeline Skin Health products have been third-party tested for their clean formulations and are dermatologist approved. Timeline Skin Health's packaging is also made of recyclable materials with a refillable system for the Day Cream and Night Cream products.

Timeline Skin Health is available now at timelinenutrition.com.

About Timeline

Timeline is a cellular health brand developed by the life sciences company, Amazentis. The company was founded on the belief that uncompromising research can unlock a new class of health backed by cutting-edge science. As scientists, the team knows that physical decline from aging can't be stopped. However, through its groundbreaking research, Timeline is committed to developing products designed to help reduce the impact of time on health, from nutrition to skin and beyond.

About Mitopure®

Mitopure® is a highly pure form of Urolithin A, a post-biotic that is produced by gut bacteria after eating certain foods, such as pomegranates, though only 30% of people in the world get enough of this specialized nutrient from food alone. When ingested, Mitopure® has been shown to improve mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, making way for healthy mitochondria to grow. Mitopure® has been favorably reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed safe following a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) filing. Amazentis has previously published its research on Mitopure® Urolithin A in top peer-reviewed scientific journals such as Nature Medicine (doi:10.1038/nm.4132) and Nature Metabolism (doi: 10.1038/s42255-019-0073-4).

