Action1 Provides Free Tool to Eliminate Organizations' Exposure to Compromise after LastPass Breach

Action1's free offering enables IT teams to gain visibility into all browsers on which LastPass extension is installed, helping them mitigate the risks to their environments posed by the infamous breach.

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 cloud-native patch management, remote access and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform designed for work-from-anywhere organizations, today announced that it arms IT teams with a free tool to help them identify their organization's exposure to compromise after the LastPass breach and proactively mitigate the risk. The company empowers IT teams with automated scripting capabilities to identify all LastPass installations installed as browser extensions, and eliminate threat actors' chances to leverage potentially weak or reused master passwords to break into organization's critical systems by working directly with vulnerable users.

Action1 provides IT teams with automated scripting to identify LastPass installations installed as browser extensions

Action1 offering includes the following:

Automated scripting capabilities, free for the first 100 endpoints.

Free script to identify all LastPass installations installed as Chrome extensions, suitable for use through any endpoint management system.

"People most often use LastPass as a browser extension; however, most RMM tools by default can identify LastPass only as an installed application, which gives IT teams a false sense of a low LastPass adoption within their users," said Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research at Action1. "Bearing in mind the susceptibility of most people to poor password practices, IT teams should explore their organization's exposure to risk more thoroughly by identifying all installed LastPass browser extensions and working with vulnerable users to enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) on their accounts and resetting their master passwords if needed."

To learn more, please visit: https://www.action1.com/find-lastpass-google-chrome-extensions/

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 cloud-native patch management platform for work-from-anywhere workplaces. Action1 automates patching of third-party software and operating systems across distributed VPN-free IT environments, ensuring continuous compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities before they are exploited. It comes with the first 100 endpoints free forever and includes built-in secure remote access and RMM. The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates. Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Media Contact: press@action1.com

View original content:

SOURCE Action1 Corporation