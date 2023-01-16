NEXT WEEK: Minnesota Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Minnesota celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 376 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Minnesota have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Minnesota had greater learning losses than the nation as a whole.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Minnesota offers open enrollment in traditional public schools, which is widely used by families. The state also offers many public charter and public magnet schools, as well as full-time online public schools. Minnesota parents are eligible for tax deductions on educational expenses, including tuition payments and homeschooling expenses.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Minnesota will be an indoor children's museum celebration in St. Paul on January 23 and a carnival planned by King of Kings Lutheran School in Roseville.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness about education options is particularly important this month," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to Minnesota school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

