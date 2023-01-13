Shutterstock To Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on February 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies, will report its fourth quarter 2022 business and financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 before the market opens.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call is being webcast live and can be accessed by either visiting the Company's website at https://investor.shutterstock.com/ or clicking here for direct access. The webcast is listen-only.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website beginning on February 9, 2023 at approximately 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is one of the leading global creative platforms for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 424 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies, Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace, TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace, PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.