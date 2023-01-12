Henry Community Health, in Indiana, US, chooses DR 800: a multifunctional room that performs a full range of radiography and fluoroscopy exams, with one investment

The intelligent, dynamic DR 800 delivers outstanding image quality combined with ease of use and lower radiation dose

The versatile DR 800 delivers a smooth and efficient workflow for a full range of radiography and fluoroscopy exams, including angiography exams.

There is no need to invest in additional specialty rooms, enabling even smaller healthcare facilities to get the most out of their imaging investments.

Dynamic MUSICA® processes both static and moving images with the same proven, high image quality.

Henry Community Health Hospital is a 48-bed acute care facility in New Castle, Indiana (USA) and is part of Henry Community Health, a health network serving the community of New Castle and the surrounding area. The hospital has chosen to install Agfa's multifunctional DR 800, which adds clinical value to a wide range of applications, with a single room and a single investment.

The versatile DR 800 delivers a smooth and efficient workflow for a full range of radiography and fluoroscopy exams.

"For a smaller hospital like ours, it is critical that we get the most out of every X-ray room. The DR 800 is the ideal solution, as it can handle different types of exams, including both radiography and fluoroscopy. Furthermore, the DR 800 offers excellent ease of use: for example, the technician can choose to work in the room tableside with the patient or can use the remote functionality, which is a feature we really appreciate," says Brandon Wilson, Director of Imaging for Henry Community Health.

"We are delighted that Henry Community Health has chosen the DR 800 multi-tool, which delivers a single solution for basic and advanced applications. Our long-term partner Radiation Services of Indiana played a key role in bringing the DR 800 to Henry Community Health: they have been a top Agfa supplier for seven years, and continue to demonstrate the value of their support to us, and to the healthcare organizations we both serve," says Susan Offenhauser, Manager Imaging Sales & Channel.

A flexible solution for fluoroscopy and general radiography

The versatile DR 800 can handle a full range of radiography and fluoroscopy exams with a single investment and no need for additional specialty rooms. Advanced clinical applications include full leg/full spine imaging, digital tomosynthesis and digital subtraction angiography (DSA). LiveVision™ Technology allows accurate dose-free remote positioning, while X-Team™ Technology supports collaboration between radiologists and technologists.

The DR 800 comes with the MUSICA® imaging workstation, which enhances workflow and productivity, with a single, intuitive interface for smooth, efficient DR imaging. The MUSICA® image processing software provides "first time right" imaging, delivering exquisite details throughout the image and offers the potential to lower patient dose. MUSICA® can handle fluoroscopic images with the same high quality and low-dose features that have made it the "gold standard" for radiology departments around the world.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

