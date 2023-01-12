Gradient Health pens huge collaboration agreement with Cone Health to accelerate innovation.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology company Gradient Health today announced a landmark collaboration with not-for-profit health system Cone Health, helping to accelerate innovation of medical imaging technologies.

Representation matters when it comes to artificial intelligence. That's why Cone Health have ensured their patients don't get left behind by the latest advances in medical technology by securely sharing anonymized data with tomorrow's innovators.

Gradient Health, via their platform, provides leading medical researchers with access to the data they need to engineer more equitable and representative products for patients. Such innovations have contributed to advances in care for people suffering from a range of conditions including lung cancer, aneurisms, subdural hemorrhage, cervical spine cancer and many more.

In providing secure access to anonymized data that otherwise would have sat on a hard drive, Cone Health and Gradient are helping to advance medical care for millions of people, with dozens of diseases.

Josh Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Gradient Health said of the collaboration "This will enable Gradient to provide researchers with the complex data they need to build life-saving products for patients".

Cone Health is a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. Their brand promise – We Are Right Here With You – is shared by more than 12,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners and 1,000 volunteers.

Gradient Health is a medical technology company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. They provide instant access to the raw and labeled medical images needed to train and validate technologies, getting more equitable innovations to market, faster. Gradient was founded to power better medical research by accelerating AI development.

Health innovators from around the world use Gradient Health's platform to improve their products, without compromising speed, quality of research or data privacy.

