Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces New Renesas RZ/G2 SOM + Development Kit

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a leading global provider of embedded products, is excited to announce our latest new product, our RZ/G2 Development Kit. Specially designed to streamline product development with our RZ/G2 System on Module (SOM), the full-featured, high-performance solution includes all the necessary features to jumpstart evaluation and development. The comprehensive kit includes an RZ/G2M SOM, baseboard, power supply, microSD card, and all necessary cables. Fully tested and pre-certified, the SOM & Dev Kit are ideal for demanding applications where reliability and regulatory compliance are essential.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks Logo (PRNewswire)

Advanced processing and high-end graphics capabilities – the RZ/G2 SOM and Development Kit!

Beacon EmbeddedWorks Dev Kits provide not only an extensive array of hardware components, they come fully supported by our suite of software programs and Board Support Packages (BSPs). Developers can monitor and control power usage with our Wattson™ power measurement application, achieve rapid start-up, and select from some of today's most popular BSPs including Android, and Linux. Design risk is reduced while accelerating time to market with a complete hardware and software package curated specifically to support our RZ/G2 SOM.

The included SOM is based on Renesas' RZ/G2M processor, with configuration options through octa-core. Packing connectivity features including Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, available cellular options and Ethernet with a built-in secure element, the SOM is equipped to perform in highly connected environments. It further offers multimedia capabilities including cameras, audio, and display, making the RZ/G2 series of SOMs perfectly suited for high-performance multimedia processing including 3D graphics, high-definition video, and displays for off-highway vehicles and next generation medical, military, aerospace, and industrial applications. The compact SOM packs all these features into a small form factor at only 90mm x 66mm, enabling its use as a comprehensive embedded system for demanding applications without sacrificing computational and graphics capabilities. Whether implemented as an off-the-shelf SOM or a custom-tailored solution, rest assured knowing that Beacon EmbeddedWorks provides in-house support for the full product lifecycle.

This latest solution from Beacon EmbeddedWorks marks a continuation of our commitment to supporting customers with everything they need to transform their innovative ideas into complete devices ready to compete in today's markets. The kit adds to Beacon EmbeddedWorks' expanding collection of new releases alongside high-performance NXP i.MX 8M Plus, long-lasting Inflexion Zynq SOMs, and industry leading small form-factor Torpedo™ SOMs. Visit our complete product catalogue for more information on the latest embedded systems from Beacon EmbeddedWorks.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history developing cutting-edge SOMs with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach coordinates development and manufacturing engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. As your new and improved embedded partner Beacon EmbeddedWorks exceeds expectations with pre-certified SOMs that are compact, secure, and customizable.

To learn more, visit beaconembedded.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon EmbeddedWorks