ArcBest Launches Newly Redesigned Website

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website: arcb.com. The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation and engaging content to help website visitors better understand and engage with the company's broad scope of logistics solutions, services, capacity options and employment opportunities.

This redesign allows current and prospective customers, carriers, investors and employees to more easily connect with ArcBest, quickly access needed information and learn how to get started with the company. After receiving positive feedback during the testing period, the new experience is now available to all visitors.

"As a customer-obsessed organization, our stakeholders' needs and motivations drive our business decisions, including ongoing advancement of our website and digital experiences," said Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at ArcBest. "This new look and easier navigation come together to better reflect who ArcBest is — a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company with a full suite of shipping and logistics solutions that meet our customers' supply chain needs."

Arcb.com works alongside other digital connectivity options the company offers, like API and EDI, allowing supply chains to operate more efficiently and effectively. While the tools and functionality that logged-in arcb.com visitors are accustomed to utilizing have not changed, the redesigned logged-off experience now offers:

Updated content and easier ways for customers and carriers to digitally self-serve based on their needs

Quick access to shipment tracking, commonly used customer tools, site search and contact forms

In addition to these updates, new functionality and improvements to other sections of the site, such as investor relations and careers, will be added throughout 2023.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the redesigned website and stay informed on important ArcBest and industry topics by subscribing to the ArcBest Blog.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

