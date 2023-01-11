TIDAL BASIN UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND WEBSITE

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Basin, a leading comprehensive emergency management and consulting firm, launched its new brand, including a redesigned logo and website.

Our new brand is bold and modern, strong and purposeful, and the value we provide our clients remains stronger than ever

"We are at a pivotal moment in Tidal Basin's growth. The company has expanded its reach to new markets, services, programs, and dramatically increased the number of employees in recent years," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin. "With all that change, we needed to develop a brand identity that reflects Tidal Basin and its comprehensive suite of services and capabilities across numerous industries, including emergency and disaster management, management consulting, program management, technology, enterprise solutions, infrastructure, and construction management."

Global resilience, one community at a time, is what Tidal Basin is about. It's North Star. Tidal Basin helps communities build back stronger with enhanced resilience. The new logo reflects a global, holistic approach to emergency management and encompasses the main pillars of focus: preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. The four sweeping arcs display their forward movement, with a subtle nod to the brand equity of the "waves" from our previous logo. Paired with a strong, modern typeface, the mark forms a strong, solid, and formidable presence.

"Our new brand identity is bold and modern, strong and purposeful, and the value and insights we provide our clients remain stronger than ever," said Heather K. Stickler, Vice President of Marketing & Communications. "The new logo, website, and templates also showcase the brand's visual cohesiveness throughout our company and our new tagline "Be Stronger Than Before" ties to our proposition that anyone who interacts with Tidal Basin will be in a stronger, more resilient position than they were before."

In addition to the logo, Tidal Basin redesigned its website. The new website offers clients and industry partners helpful, media-rich educational, interactive content and easy-to-find resources. The new design elements, such as the logo, color palette, and iconography, visually tie the company together in a more cohesive and bolder way. The user interface is intuitive, the design is modern, and the website is easy to use across all devices.

To learn more about our new brand, please visit TidalBasinGroup.com/new-brand-announcement

Tidal Basin, a leading comprehensive emergency management and consulting firm, provides programmatic and technical management expertise and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Its integrated disaster management solutions help clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively. The company's vision focuses on looking beyond the obvious and creating new opportunities to transform and empower communities, making them stronger. To learn more, visit TidalBasinGroup.com.

