Taoping's Next Generation Smart Rest Station Launches in Shenzhen's Highly Popular Xiangmi Park

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping") today announced that its next generation smart rest station, which integrates fully autonomous street sweeper functionality, has been launched in Shenzhen's highly popular Xiangmi Park. The successful launch serves as a high-profile showcase of the Company's next generation smart rest station, which is expected to greatly facilitate the transformation of smart sanitation in both public and commercial settings.

Shenzhen's "Citizen Park" or Xiangmi Park is one of China's more famous and scenic spots and serves as a popular site ranging from online influencers and people taking a stroll to children and elderly exercising. The high volume of daily visitors enjoying the 424,000 square meter park also creates a considerable amount of waste, which is time consuming and costly to clean. Taoping's next generation smart rest station was selected to help alleviate costly daily cleaning, while providing an attractive, much needed rest station for park patrons to use.

With the integration of the fully autonomous street sweeper, featuring collision avoidance, human detection, advanced route guidance and extended battery life, the Company's new smart rest station solution offers a docking, charging and cover option, thereby eliminating the cost prohibitive need to install separate charging sites. For more detailed information and accompanying videos click here (http://en.taop.com/video/stage-adv2.mp4).

For Shenzhen's "Citizen Park" or Xiangmi Park, Taoping tailored its intelligent street sweeper and intelligent garbage sorting applications, with multi-functional autonomous cleaning, garbage transfer, overflow detection, and more.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said, "We thank the Shezhen park authorities for their confidence in Taoping and our next generation solution. We are very excited to be in this high profile, high traffic location, which showcases our innovative solution and will allow others to see firsthand how effective our solution is and how we can help directly solve high-cost pain points associated with cleaning and labor. Park visitors want stress-free, clean greenspace, which our solution helps provide, while improving many other aspects of the overall experience."

"We see this as the latest step in what will be a multi-year growth journey. We already have relationships with more than 200 cities in our alliance network, which we are sharing detailed information on the benefits of our new solution with. We also continue to promote the application of new technologies and new products to meet the ever-changing needs of the market, as we build on our platform of providing services, products and solutions to enhance public sites, and indoor and outdoor destinations across the country, while ultimately leading a new low-carbon and efficient lifestyle."

