One Equity Partners Agrees to Make a Strategic Investment in Mythics Emergent Group, Leading IT Solutions Partner to the Public Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP") today announced that it has purchased a controlling interest in Mythics, LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Emergent, LLC (together, "Mythics Emergent Group" or "MEG"), a leading public sector focused IT services firm, with business across federal and state, local and education ("SLED") segments.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, MEG is a value-added reseller, distributor, and implementation partner of cloud-based software products to the public sector. The company is a market-leading partner for the top software providers in the Public Sector. Over the past decade, MEG has won numerous awards, including multiple Partner of the Year awards from Oracle and IBM Red Hat for various categories within the Public Sector space and has ranked as a top North American federal partner with Adobe. MEG offers its customers software and hardware licenses, as well as related implementation, maintenance and support services. Following the investment, the founders and senior executives of MEG retained a minority interest in the company alongside OEP.

"We are excited to partner with the founders and management team of MEG to help accelerate the company's growth and enable MEG to enhance its position with transformational acquisitions," said Carlo Padovano, Managing Director, One Equity Partners. "As a key provider of cloud-based solutions to federal and SLED customers, we expect MEG to be an important participant in the public sector's shift to next generation technologies."

"We believe One Equity Partners is the right partner for us as we enter our next phase of growth," said Paul Seifert, the newly appointed CEO of Mythics Emergent Group. "Their deep expertise within the IT services sector and operational support will enable us to further enhance our solutions, while also advancing our mission of helping government agencies modernize their IT systems."

"IT modernization is a key public sector priority, and MEG is highly skilled at executing such projects in this space," said Otavio Birman, Vice President, One Equity Partners. "The transformation of public agencies to the cloud is in its infancy but is a mega-trend. We believe MEG is extremely well positioned to help its customers achieve their goals as they move to the cloud."

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Mythics Emergent Group

Mythics, LLC, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Emergent, LLC (collectively, "MEG"), is an award-winning IT solutions provider, systems integrator and managed services provider based in Virginia Beach, VA. Since 2000, MEG has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivering best-of-class technology solutions, specifically in the areas of cloud computing, open-source, and creative technologies, and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. MEG partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms, such as Oracle, IBM Red Hat and Adobe, and its history, commitment, success, and depth of knowledge is in the Public Sector. That is where MEG was born, that is its expertise, and that is where it will continue to grow and lead. To learn more, visit www.mythics.com or www.emergent360.com.

