Infoblox Appoints Scott Harrell to CEO

Jesper Andersen has decided to retire and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, today announced that Jesper Andersen has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors has appointed Scott Harrell as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Andersen will continue to serve on the Board and support Harrell through the transition.

Scott Harrell, President and CEO, Infoblox (PRNewswire)

Harrell brings strong executive leadership and portfolio management experience having spent two decades in leadership roles at Cisco Systems and Intel. Prior to joining Infoblox, Harrell was the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Cisco's $20 billion Intent Based Networking business unit where he oversaw the entire portfolio and engineering teams across the enterprise, IoT and data center markets. He has an MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill, Kenan-Flaglar Business School, and a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Vista Equity Partners and Warburg Pincus, Infoblox investors, have thoughtfully selected Harrell as Andersen's successor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Infoblox. His deep-domain expertise in building leading technology businesses at Fortune 100 companies makes him perfectly suited for Infoblox – as the company continues to invest in next-generation cloud-first DNS management and security solutions. We're confident that he will lead the business to continued growth and adjacent market expansion," said John Stalder, Managing Director, Vista Equity Partners.

Harrell joins Infoblox at a critical time where more and more enterprises are embracing a remote workforce and multi-cloud strategies – both of which drastically increase DNS management complexities and security challenges.

"Infoblox is an innovative company with an incredibly talented team that consistently executes at extremely high levels. I am thankful for all Jesper has done for the company and the incredible culture that has been built under his leadership," said Harrell. "Infoblox's solutions are critical to the ongoing operations, availability, and security of enterprises across the world. I'm thrilled to join a company that embraces an innovation mindset anchored by its technology and its people, and I look forward to further accelerating Infoblox's growth and market leading solutions."

Over the past decade, Infoblox has experienced expansive growth, including growing its customer base by 82%, growing its partner relationships by 43% and more than doubling its employee base, all while taking its technology solutions to innovative new heights.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Jesper for his invaluable contributions and tremendous impact to Infoblox – transforming the company into a cloud-first market leader in comprehensive, world-class security and networking solutions. Infoblox's momentum and growth is a testament to Jesper's leadership, passion, and dedication to employees, customers, and partners. While Jesper's retirement has been planned for a long time, we are excited to have him remain on the Board of Directors and continue to be an important strategic asset to the company," said Cary Davis and Parag Gupta, Managing Directors, Warburg Pincus.

Jesper's continued passion and dedication for employees has fostered a very strong, collaborative culture, and one that continues to attract top talent and executives like Harrell.

"My time at Infoblox will remain the highlight of my career, where we were able to disrupt the industry and offer solutions to our customers unmatched by any competitor," said Jesper Andersen. "Beyond our leading technology, I am proud to have worked alongside Infoblox employees across the globe to create a culture-driven by our core values – to make Infoblox an incredibly positive, innovative, and supportive workplace that I know they will carry forward. I have incredible confidence in Scott and the executive leadership team to continue our mission to drastically simplify networking and security for our customers," added Andersen.

Learn more about Infoblox's networking and security solutions here .

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com .

Media Contacts

Ashley Kusowski

Head of Corporate Communications

akusowski@infoblox.com

Hannah Mautz

Account Supervisor

hannah.mautz@ruderfinn.com

Infoblox (PRNewsfoto/Infoblox Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.