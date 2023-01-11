Hivebrite Wins Built In's Prestigious "Hybrid Best Place to Work" Award

Hivebrite recognized for its commitment to creating a workplace where its people can thrive.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community engagement platform, earns a place on Built In's prestigious Hybrid Best Places to Work list.

"Offering an outstanding product and service to our customers starts with our people reaching their full potential."

Recognizing Exemplary Human-Focused Companies

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the US.

Built In determines the winners using company data on compensation and benefits. The program also considers criteria including remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates are increasingly searching for on Built In.

Building a Workplace Where People Flourish

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts to enable our people to thrive both professionally and personally. Offering an outstanding product and service to our customers starts with our people reaching their full potential.

We are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming workplace and offer a flexible hybrid work policy and benefits package that strongly align with our core value of community," said Desiree Shrode, US Human Resources Manager at Hivebrite.

The French company employs more than 120 people and 30 nationalities are represented in the team. The company's headquarters are in Paris and it has offices in New York and Sydney.

US-based employees benefit from excellent medical, dental, and vision plans and coverage, a 401(k) matching program, an Open PTO policy, and a 100% paid maternity/ caregiver leave policy. Other key benefits include an adoption assistance program, medical travel reimbursement, and a Nomad Program .

Setting the Stage for the Future of Work

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

"Hivebrite's hybrid work policy offers the best of both worlds. The ability to work from home most days means I can get a lot done without distraction or having to worry about commuting. In contrast, my in-office days allow for bonding and spontaneous brainstorming with colleagues that just can't be replicated when working remotely," said Ahmed Gewiley, Customer Success Manager at Hivebrite.

The fast-growing company has ambitious plans for 2023 and is looking for talent to reinforce all of its teams. Hivebrite encourages anyone looking for a new adventure to view its career page.

ABOUT HIVEBRITE

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 900 organizations worldwide, including American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, Earthwatch, the University of Notre Dame, and NYSE, use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

