CUREBASE MEDIA ALERT

What: Optimizing Data Capture for Clinical Trials, a White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP)/ONC Listening Session



When: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11:30am-1pm ET



Who: Jane Myles , vice president of clinical trial innovation at Curebase, will be among the distinguished panelists.





Myles has focused on improving clinical trials and patient experience for more than 25 years. Her passion is driving innovation into trial design and execution to improve patient centricity and get treatments to patients faster.





She's also an initiative co-lead and a member of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) leadership committee. She worked at Roche / Genentech for 17 years in various roles, including operational program manager for hematology, ultimately working on driving patient-facing technology into global trials.





The webinar will focus on the need for a coordinated clinical trials enterprise , one that can quickly characterize emerging viral threats and evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines, therapeutics, and other countermeasures across a diversity of trial participants.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human well-being through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting-edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up.

