Built In Honors Contentful in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work in Colorado Awards

Contentful Earns Best Midsize Places to Work and Best Places to Work in Colorado on Built In's Best Places to Work List

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, and BERLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, today announced that it was honored in Built In's 2023 Best Places To Work Awards for the second consecutive year. Specifically, Contentful ranked number 18 in Best Midsize Places to Work and number 31 in Best Places to Work in Colorado. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be honored by Built In for the second year in a row and be recognized for our people-first culture, competitive benefits, and inclusive work environment," said Contentful CEO Steve Sloan. "Our people are at the center of our success. We are committed to creating an environment where the brightest tech professionals can come together – in our hub locations and around the world – to build their careers while helping our customers build market-leading digital experiences with content at the core."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

