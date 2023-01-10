Westside Children's Therapy opening second Schaumburg clinic

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal to help as many families as possible in the Schaumburg area, Westside Children's Therapy will be opening its second multi-disciplinary clinic.

Schaumburg "West," is opening to support Westside Children's Therapy Schaumburg "East" clinic, which opened at 51 W. Schaumburg Rd in 2020.

Schaumburg West will be located at 321 S. Barrington Rd. in the same strip mall as Joann Fabric and Crafts, O'Reilly Auto Parts and just south of Scharrington Square Shopping Mall.

Most sessions at Westside last 45-60 minutes and the location of the clinic allows you to run errands while your child is in therapy.

Westside - Schaumburg will offer pediatric therapy services including, ABA Therapy, Occupational, Physical, Speech and Feeding, and Child and Family Counseling services. For kids in ABA, Westside offers three therapeutic school-readiness programs. IGNITE, for children ages 2-6; RISE, for children 5-8; and FOCUS is an afterschool program for older children.

Therapy at Westside is always 1:1. Even during group time, each child will have their own therapist guiding their session. This allows for social interaction, but also a therapist to guide each child and attend to their needs.

Westside therapists understand that children may be working toward the same goal, but need different ways to reach them.

Every child has their own program that is specialized for them. An evaluation — conducted before starting services — determines what is needed for them and that is conducted along the way to reach goals specific to them.

The clinic features a sensory gym with a rockwall, crash pit, slides, ziplines, trampolines, and a spacious ABA Therapy room which are all used in helping children reach their therapeutic goals and have fun doing it.

If you're looking to start services, visit westsidect.com and click "Get Started" or call (815) 469-1500, and our team will help you begin the process.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/, call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

