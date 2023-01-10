UCM Digital Health Names Rondi Rabuse as President and Chief Operating Officer

UCM looks to advance growth in 2023 with key leadership hire

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading digital health provider, announces Rondi Rabuse as president and chief operating officer. With more than three decades of healthcare industry leadership expertise serving diverse populations, Rabuse has dedicated her career to working collaboratively to improve health care access, quality and delivery.

Rondi Rabuse, president, and chief operating officer (PRNewswire)

Rabuse was named as president and COO to drive the execution of UCM's business plans, enabling growth and further enhancing the patient experience by removing barriers to access and improving affordability, equity and quality. The appointment signals the next chapter in UCM Digital Health's growth and a critical move in scaling the company.

"As a patient-centric, mission-driven organization, UCM enables a seamless end-to-end experience for patients and clinicians. Through UCM's digital solutions that provide virtual and in home emergent, urgent, primary, and specialty care, UCM is transforming healthcare delivery," said Rabuse.

Rabuse has served on the Board of UCM Digital Health since early 2021 and comes to UCM from Bright Health, where she served as the northeast market president responsible for the development, growth, P&L, and performance of Bright Health's New York Medicare Advantage plan. This included the development of transformative provider partnerships that enabled new care delivery models to meet the needs of a diverse membership.

"I am excited to continue working with the incredible team at UCM on expanding our market presence and transforming the way healthcare is delivered locally while further advancing partnerships and aligning the interests of all parties," Rabuse continued.

Prior to Bright Health, Rabuse served several organizations in developing sustainable payer and provider partnerships to enhance delivery, outcomes, and cost of care, including Spire Orthopedics, Brighton Health Plan Solutions, Marwood Group, Montefiore, and Aetna. At Aetna, Rabuse helped build the company's accountable care solutions division, including negotiating and leading the development of multiple successful provider partnerships. Additionally, she has served as the senior vice president of program management and led account management and program performance for ActiveHealth Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aetna. Rabuse also served as an independent board advisor for other provider-led organizations.

"I am thrilled to work alongside Rondi as we continue to advance UCM Digital Health's mission to put the patient first", said Keith Algozzine, CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "She brings the right combination of operational excellence and healthcare wisdom to make an immediate and meaningful impact. I look forward to what she will bring to us in the future."

Rabuse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women's Studies/ Human Studies from Clark University.

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end digital first healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage, and navigation telehealth service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients, and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, and technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based, and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of a digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C, and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology, who continue to run the operations of the company. Accreditation by URAC for Telehealth Services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marla Moskal

UCM Digital Health

412-719-7104

mmoskal@ucmdigitalhealth.com

UCM logo as of April 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UCM Digital Health