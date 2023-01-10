TWST ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Twist Bioscience Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2023

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/twist-bioscience-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=35432&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Twist Bioscience Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) as alleged in the November 15, 2022 report by Scorpion Capital, defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology; and 2) at the same time, defendants were engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company's true financial condition and prospects.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Twist you have until February 10, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Twist securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TWST lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/twist-bioscience-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=35432&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

