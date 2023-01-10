Therap's Data Driven Outcomes tool and associated Business Intelligence Dashboard help Human Service Agencies to Facilitate and Evaluate Outcome Achievement for Individuals Supported

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human service fields, offers their Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) tool to help providers support multiple individuals with varied needs, goals, and desired personal outcomes by allowing agencies to efficiently track outcomes data thereby facilitating improved quality of care. Therap also provides an associated dashboard in its Business Intelligence platform that provides a statistical representation of outcome data from the Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) module in a graphical reporting system.

Agencies that use Therap's Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) solution in conjunction with the Business Intelligence dashboard can easily aggregate various reports of outcome measures on a near real time basis and use that data to assess the efficiency and quality of services provided to individuals. Data may be filtered by program, individual, domain, and service provider, and can be analyzed at the provider, program, individual, or oversight level. Administrators can also compare service/outcome data of service providers in order to compare their relative strength in facilitating outcomes for individuals and to promote matching of staff to individuals where they have demonstrated success in facilitating outcomes.

With Therap's DDO module, efficient evaluation of personal outcomes becomes an essential mechanism for supporting informed decision making and overall quality improvement. This tool collects data directly from individuals' Person-Centered Plans and service documentation to generate and graphically display dashboards and analyses that measure overall performance in supporting and facilitating outcomes. The dashboard allows users to aggregate goal and outcome progress across the entire population of individuals served for comparison with identified agency outcomes and objectives (including accreditation metrics, strategic planning goals, and other types of agency defined quality domains) thus providing agencies with a fantastic tool for assessing performance-based outcomes.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/configurable-documentation-goal-outcomes-tracking/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services