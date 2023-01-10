Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with HUB International. Through the new partnership, HUB International, a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, will offer access to the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®. The robust, API-first AdminaHealth platform transforms premium billing by streamlining the reconciliation, consolidation, and payment operations for all employee benefits.

Along with automating the reconciliation among payroll, invoices, and enrollment, the AdminaHealth Billing Suite ensures carriers provide coverage for all enrolled, and flags discrepancies for quick resolution before errors cause funds to be erroneously paid or collected.

The AdminaHealth software also generates a bill with a single consolidated summary of all employee benefits products, as well as other member and coverage detail information. In addition to showing the amount due to each carrier, users have the option to include Subconsolidated BillTM breakdowns by department, location, district, or any other required subset. Once the bill is approved, clients can execute the payment transactions electronically directly in the AdminaHealth Billing Suite.

