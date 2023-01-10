OAN Adds to its Significant Broadcast Reach Through Major Market Broadcasting Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, announced today that its broadcast over-the-air (OTA) channel variant OAN Plus will be available in more than five million new OTA only households through a partnership with Major Market Broadcasting including launches in top DMA's New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

Over the past 12 months, OAN Plus has significantly expanded its broadcast multicast carriage and the channel remains on track to meet its expected target reach of 15 million OTA only homes by the end of Q1 2023. Most recently, OAN Plus has added two new daily live hours of news coverage to complement its existing programming blend of political commentary and analysis and its top-performing lineup of primetime political talk shows. As the presidential election news cycle builds in 2023, OAN Plus expects to broaden its live coverage to more than five hours daily.

"The Major Market Broadcasting portfolio of broadcast stations is robust and it provides us with some exciting new and powerful market coverage," stated Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "The OAN brand will clearly resonate strongly in 2023 around the presidential election cycle so launching the channel in these top markets now truly offers a major boost to our voice."

Major Market Broadcasting owns and operates 20 stations in top markets across the country accommodating more than 100 multicast channels. AWE Plus (A Wealth of Entertainment), a second entertainment channel from Herring Networks, will also be available as part of the partnership.

"As America's most diverse television station group, we are very pleased to add to our robust group of channels that feature strong programming from a variety of sources and viewpoints," said Ravi Kapur, Principal at Major Market Broadcasting

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features three weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS with Addison Smith, and TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Critchley, Press Contact

Herring Networks, Inc.

Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105

press@oann.com

View original content:

SOURCE One America News Network