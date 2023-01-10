Help Prevent Car Lift Accidents Using New Digital Lifting Points Guide from ALI

Electronic guide makes it easy to find OEM lifting point information

CORTLAND, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading causes of car lift accidents is incorrectly positioning a vehicle on the lift. Most automakers specify where a lift's adapters should be placed to properly pick up their cars, trucks or SUVs. When someone fails to follow this guidance and simply guesses where to position the adapters, the vehicle may get damaged or fall.

A vehicle that isn’t correctly positioned on a lift may fall or get damaged. For their own protection, anyone using a car lift should always follow the vehicle OEM’s guidance on where to pick up a vehicle. To make it easy to look up OEM-recommended lifting points, lift safety advocate Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) introduces Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts, a digital guide to OEM lifting points for model year 2000 to 2023 cars, SUVs, light trucks and EVs. Buy at autolift.org. (PRNewswire)

Lift safety advocate Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is making it easier than ever to quickly look up OEM-recommended lifting points. For the first time, ALI is offering a digital Lifting Points Guide, Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts, that covers cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and EVs from model years 2000 through 2023.

"Any time you're raising a vehicle for service – whether at home or on the job – there's more riding on that lift than a car or truck. Your safety is riding on it," says R.W. "Bob" O'Gorman, ALI president. "Taking a minute to find the recommended lifting points so you can properly pick up the vehicle could save your life."

The ALI-sponsored Lifting Points Guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicles. Lifting points are showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. The new digital version has the same content and layout as the familiar print guide, with the added benefit of always-on access through any device for maximum convenience. Each purchase provides online access on up to three devices, with no third-party software required.

Once a copy is purchased, customers can start using it immediately. Customize the view with magnification, choose light or dark mode or go full screen. Find a vehicle quickly using the keyword search function and highlight or make notes as needed.

The industry safety standard for lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM: 2020, requires shops to make lifting points information available to technicians. This requirement is satisfied by providing technicians with access to ALI's digital Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts. Anyone using a lift at home, at the track or elsewhere should also protect themselves by using the Lifting Points Guide.

ALI's Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts is available for purchase and immediate use at autolift.org/shop/. Other digital products available from ALI include the new second edition lift safety manual and online course Lifting It Right.

About ALI

ALI has served as the lift industry safety watchdog for more than 75 years. Its mission is to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection, and use of automotive lifts. In 1947, ALI developed the first Commercial Standard covering vehicle lifts published by the National Bureau of Standards. Today, ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and offers third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and automotive lift inspectors.

For more information, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automotive Lift Institute