Franco-Nevada Provides Additional Update on Cobre Panama

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) has been advised by its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") that engagement between First Quantum, Minera Panama, S.A. ("MPSA"), the operator of Cobre Panama, and the Government of Panama (the "Government") continues regarding the long-term future of the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum remains ready to reach an agreement that is fair and equitable to both First Quantum and the Government.

As previously announced by First Quantum, MPSA is working through a number of steps to address the resolution from the National Directorate of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries requiring MPSA to suspend commercial operations at Cobre Panama. MPSA will deliver a plan to put the mine under "care and maintenance" to the Government, for review and response. At this time, the timing and impact of any care and maintenance regime enacted by the Ministry remain uncertain. First Quantum reported that in the interim, operations at Cobre Panama continue as normal, with no disruption to production as yet.

First Quantum will host a conference call and webcast to discuss developments in Panama regarding the status of the Cobre Panama mine on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). For more detailed information including conference call and webcast details, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated January 10, 2023. A replay of the webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available on the First Quantum website (www.first-quantum.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

