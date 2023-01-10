Evantic, a Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners, Acquires Vertec Polymers, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evantic, a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners, in continuing its strategy as an advanced materials engineered components platform, has acquired Vertec Polymers, Inc. ("Vertec Polymers"). Vertec Polymers is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered PEEK, PPS, PTFE, PFA, and other advanced polymeric materials through its R&D laboratory and testing facility. Vertec Polymers' material extends the life of its customers components in mission critical applications for seals, back up rings, vanes, bushings, and other machined components in the Energy, Life Sciences, Food & Beverage, and Industrial markets. Vertec Polymers joins Evantic's existing portfolio of innovative providers of high-performance engineered solutions, Altamira Material Solutions and Precision Fluorocarbon.

The addition of Vertec Polymers to the Evantic family enhances the collective offering to both new and existing customers through:

Development of custom polymeric solutions targeting properties such as thermal conductivity, ductility, sealability, extrusion, elongation, and friction reduction to increase life to specific application requirements

Injection molding and hot compression molding of PEEK, PPS, PFA, polypropylene, and other advanced polymeric thermosets

Unique engineering and machining capabilities with tight tolerances of +/- 0.0005"

Robust portfolio of engineered machined components and material shapes

In-depth design, materials selection and engineering expertise

Quality, speed and agility to deliver end-to-end custom solutions and enhanced product performance

"Together, Altamira, PFI, and now Vertec Polymers, create an organization that has the scale and capabilities to manufacture complex polymer products to exacting standards, consistently, from prototype to serial volume, and can work with our customers to ensure that the "ideal" material solution is utilized to address the most challenging operating environments," noted Bob Girton, Partner, Edgewater Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board of Evantic.

"Our strong materials development expertise and injection molding capabilities will complement Evantic's existing machining capabilities," stated Shawn Smith, President and CEO of Vertec Polymers. "We look forward to being a part of the Evantic brand to better serve Vertec Polymers' long-tenured customer base and delivering new high performance polymer products and materials to best serve Evantic's customers."

Tamara Horne, CEO of Evantic noted that "As a result of Vertec Polymers joining the Evantic family, the combined businesses will better serve our existing customer base through enhanced R&D and material science capabilities. The portfolio of polymer products that we can offer to the market is significantly enhanced while at the same time being able to tailor materials to meet our customer's most challenging applications requirements."

Edgewater retained Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as legal counsel.

About Vertec Polymers

Founded in 2003, Vertec Polymers, Inc. is an advanced materials company specializing in the development and processing of high-performance polymers. Vertec Polymers applies polymer sciences, design, analytical testing, and machining knowhow for mission critical applications out of their R&D polymetric laboratory to produce turnkey solutions from their manufacturing facilities in Houston, TX. Staffed with experienced engineers and PhD experts, Vertec Polymers is equipped to help customers improve life in even the most challenging application conditions. For more information on Vertec Polymers, visit www.vertecpolymers.com.

About Evantic

Recently unified as one organization under the brand name Evantic, Altamira Material Solutions LP ("Altamira") and Precision Fluorocarbon LLC ("PFI") are manufacturers of high-performance, engineered components to the semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and industrial sectors. Altamira manufactures highly engineered machined components, PTFE shapes, gaskets, fluoropolymer etching products, film and tapes for custom applications and demanding environments. PFI manufactures tight tolerance machined components, custom diaphragms and bellows, and PTFE shapes for high performance applications. For more information on Evantic, visit www.evantic.com.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience and expertise in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com .

