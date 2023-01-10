Bloomberg Index Services Limited Names Dave Gedeon as Next Chief Executive

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the forthcoming retirement of Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) Chief Executive Officer Steve Berkley, and appointment of Dave Gedeon as CEO upon Berkley's retirement in March 2023. Gedeon is currently serving as Deputy CEO and Head of Index Product.

Bloomberg (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of Bloomberg and BISL's management teams, I'd like to extend our immense appreciation to Steve Berkley for his service to our index business, which has flourished through his expertise, leadership and vision for building world-class benchmarks for the global markets," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman, Bloomberg. "As a thoughtful and strategic leader, Steve has rightfully earned the utmost respect of his team, our clients, and the wider financial community and we wish him the best in his next chapter. With this transition we are pleased to welcome Dave Gedeon into this new role and are confident he is the right individual to further build upon the success of Bloomberg Indices which he has already greatly contributed."

In his time with BISL, Gedeon has overseen the strategy and development of products and services for Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Index business, including the commodity and alternatives index suite, multi-asset strategies, third-party calculation efforts and the global equity indices launch and subsequent expansion into emerging markets and thematic benchmarks. Prior to Bloomberg, Gedeon was the Global Head of Research & Development at Nasdaq and was responsible for index product management, development, and research of Nasdaq Global Indexes. A recognized leader in index design and implementation, Gedeon has overseen the launch of thousands of indices and subsequent product growth during his tenure in the industry.

"Joining Bloomberg Indices with the opportunity to help craft the multi-asset strategy was an immense professional opportunity as it brought me into an organization with renowned index experience and leadership which guided our flagship fixed income benchmarks through decades of market fluctuations," said Gedeon. "I am incredibly honored to lead the Bloomberg Index business forward into our next chapter as we strive to continually enhance our offerings in the goal of serving the unique needs of our global client base."

Berkley was directly involved in Bloomberg's acquisition of Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions (BRAIS) in 2016, which included indices widely considered the industry standard for fixed income investors, namely the Global, US, and Euro-Aggregate Indices created during his lengthy career as Head of Index at Lehman Brothers. During that time, he was voted winner of Institutional Investor's Index Award from its inception in 1997 until his departure from Lehman in 2005.

Under Berkley's leadership, Bloomberg Indices has quickly expanded beyond its flagship fixed income offering to include benchmarks for equities, commodities, ESG, multi-asset and thematic strategies, as well as index-linked products such as the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY) and Bloomberg's Tradable Trackers. Total assets tracking Bloomberg's indices total in the trillions of dollars.

"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of Bloomberg Indices for the past eight years and to collaborate with my colleagues to build resilient, time-tested products on which the capital markets depend," said Berkley. "The business is in good hands. Dave Gedeon has been an invaluable partner and I'm pleased to know he will lead this business forward in its next phase."

During this transition period, Berkley and Gedeon will continue to work together to focus on implementing BISL business strategy, continuing to innovate on our flagship fixed income offerings, expanding into further multi-asset and equity offerings, and ultimately remaining responsive to market shifts and opportunities for clients as they arise.

To learn more about Bloomberg Indices, visit

or {I

} on the Terminal.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including best in class fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg



Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg