Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
$0.31664
January 31
February 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
$1,292.25000
February 28
March 15
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
$1,292.25000
February 28
March 15
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X
$31.25
February 15
March 6
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
$0.3429
February 15
February 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
$0.34412
February 15
February 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
$0.35051
February 15
February 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
$0.33065
February 1
February 21
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA
$30.50
March 1
March 17
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD
$31.50
February 15
March 10
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF
$29.375
March 1
March 15
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
$0.375
February 1
February 16
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
$0.3359375
March 1
March 27
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
$0.3125
March 1
March 17
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
$0.2656250
February 1
February 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
$0.2968750
February 1
February 17
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
