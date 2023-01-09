Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. and Gust Rosenfeld PLC Announce Plans as a Blended Law Firm in 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gust Rosenfeld P.L.C and Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. mark 2023 with monumental news that will be an immediate benefit to clients on each firm's respective rosters. Starting this month they will combine their expertise into one, making Gust Rosenfeld H & H, among the most experienced in Arizona.

"Harnessing the energy of a new year to formalize this relationship is especially meaningful for us," said Rob Haws, Capital Member, Gust Rosenfeld H & H. "We are focused on the future and on a trajectory toward a shared vision of the practice of law in our state."

"Our decision to join makes us a comprehensive, uniquely specialized assembly of legal experts in Arizona," said Ben Hufford, Gust Rosenfeld, Capital Member and formerly of H & H. "This union is an immediate benefit to our clients and is the right decision at the right time."

The move results in the addition of seven attorneys formerly of Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. The Flagstaff office will remain intact with Claire DeChambre and Nathan Schott as Capital Members, Gehl Tucker and Mike Mongini as Senior Counsel, and Leslie McLean as Of Counsel. Ben Hufford and Joseph Williams also have joined the Firm as Capital Members, working in the firm's Tucson office.

Gust Rosenfeld H & H clients can immediately access expanded expertise in an abundance of practice areas and expect a continued acumen for effective legal strategies. The firm is now among the few firms with attorneys admitted to practice in the tribal courts of the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, and the White Mountain Apache Tribal Nation. Gust Rosenfeld H & H represents a wide range of Fortune 100 companies, as well as many public entities, including school districts and municipalities. The firm maintains the former Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. location in Flagstaff and adds Flagstaff to its list of locations that include Phoenix, Tucson, Wickenburg, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Albuquerque.

