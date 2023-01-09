Federal Package is pleased to announce two leadership appointments, Melissa Niebes is promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Steve Dakolios is promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023

Federal Package is pleased to announce two leadership appointments, Melissa Niebes is promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Steve Dakolios is promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Package has appointed Melissa Niebes to president and chief commercial officer of Federal Package effective January 1, 2023. Since joining Federal Package in April 2021, Melissa has delivered record sales, developed and implemented robust sales and marketing initiatives, built a strong sales team, and expanded the company's market presence with a strong digital and in-person marketing strategy.

(PRNewswire)

Steve Dakolios has been appointed chief executive officer effective January 1, 2023. Since joining Federal Package in September 2012, Steve has led the business through impressive growth and expansion. Steve will focus on developing and implementing strategic initiatives to support the continued growth and expansion of Federal Package.

"Federal Package is very excited to have a talented leader like Melissa take the helm and leverage her years of experience to better serve our customers and expand our product offerings. She will accelerate our entry into the skincare market while continuing to provide our customers with the high-quality service they expect," said Dakolios.

Niebes joined Federal Package in 2021 with over a decade of marketing and sales experience in the beauty and personal care categories. Previously, she served as vice president of sales at Reckitt Benckiser and vice president of customer marketing at L'Oréal USA.

These appointments will further accelerate Federal Package's growth and expansion into the premium skincare market. "Our customers are looking for partners to help them get to market faster. So we're investing in stock formulas across multiple categories such as lotions, creams and serums that will accelerate their brand portfolio growth," said Niebes. "I'm eager to take on another level of responsibility for Federal Package to lead our growth initiatives."

Federal Package is the preferred contract manufacturer for leading beauty and personal care companies. Federal Package has become the go-to source for companies in the health, beauty and personal care industries searching for all aspects of contract manufacturing including research and development; formulation; blending and filling; decorating and labeling; and health and beauty containers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federal Package