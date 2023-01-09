Canada Announces the Procurement of the F-35 Lightning II

F-35 ranked as most capable, survivable and affordable solution

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Canada announced today it is procuring Lockheed Martin's 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft as a result of the Future Fighter Capability Project competition.

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley (PRNewswire)

The Royal Canadian Air Force will receive 88 F-35A multirole stealth fighters, a sustainment solution tailored to Canada's sovereign requirements and a comprehensive training program.

"Canada is our friend and a close ally. Their decision to procure almost 90 jets underscores the value of the incredible F-35 Lightning II," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Schmidt, program executive officer, F-35 Joint Program Office. "The F-35 is the best in the world, providing unmatched interoperability to America, Canada and the additional 15 nations that have selected the fighter. It is a global game-changer. Through power-projection, the F-35 is at the tip of the spear for deterrence. Its forward presence will continue to ensure that potential adversaries choose diplomacy over armed conflict."

"We are honored the Government of Canada has selected the F-35, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian defence industry to deliver and sustain the aircraft," said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin's vice president and general manager of the F-35 program. "The selection of F-35 strengthens allied airpower in Canada, North America and around the world."

The F-35 strengthens Canada's operational capability with its allies as a cornerstone for interoperability with NORAD and NATO. As a critical node in the 21st Century Security mission space, the F-35 gives pilots an advantage against any adversary and enabling them to execute their mission and come home safe.

"Together with our Canadian industry partners, we are honoured by this selection and the sustainment of critical jobs that will continue to equip Canadian workforces with advanced skills," said Lorraine Ben, chief executive, Lockheed Martin Canada. "The F-35 program yields tremendous economic benefits for Canada's aerospace and defence industry, and we look forward to continued growth."

To date, the F-35 operates from 27 bases worldwide, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil. There are more than 890 F-35s in service today, with more than 1,870 pilots and 13,500 maintainers trained on the aircraft.

For additional information, visit www.f35.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

(PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics