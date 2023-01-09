Acumatica Named One of Washington State's Best Companies to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine

Washington-based Employees Praise Positive Workplace Culture of Cloud ERP Employer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest issue, Seattle Business magazine named Acumatica, a Kirkland-based cutting-edge cloud ERP provider, as one of "Washington's Best Companies to Work For" based on an extensive evaluation process. The annual program identifies, recognizes and honors employers across Washington state that excel at creating positive workplace cultures despite labor market changes.

Seattle Business magazine's partner Best Companies Group surveyed employees from companies throughout the state as part of the evaluation process. The survey focused on each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and employee experience. Winning organizations were placed into groups (small, medium or large) based on the number of Washington-based employees.

The scores earned by companies across all survey sections were combined to reach an average score or percentage of positive employee sentiment. Acumatica achieved a strong positive sentiment score of 95%.

"We are focused on fostering a culture where our employees feel they're making a valuable contribution and that there's room for them to grow professionally," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "What binds us as Acumatica employees is our passion for our customers and our dedication to delivering great solutions that empower users and transform businesses. This recognition is a testament to our workforce and the progress we are making together to create a positive and inclusive work environment."

Below are just a few areas where Acumatica excelled to earn a spot as a best company to work for in Washington.

100% of employees surveyed have confidence in Acumatica's leadership.

100% of employees surveyed understand the importance of their role in Acumatica's success.

100% of employees surveyed are very satisfied with Acumatica.

97% of employees surveyed indicate Acumatica treats them like a person, not a number.

97% of employees surveyed believe Acumatica enables a culture of diversity.

97% of employees surveyed indicate that leaders help them pursue a career path that aligns with their skills and interests.

94% of employees surveyed would recommend working at Acumatica to a friend.

92% of employees surveyed are satisfied with Acumatica's benefits package.

While headquartered in Washington state, local employees represent a subset of a global workforce of more than 600 Acumatica employees located throughout the world.

Are you interested in a career at Acumatica? Visit our website: https://www.acumatica.com/careers/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

