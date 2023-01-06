Hakii Unveils its new style Hakii Mix at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakii, a brand dedicated to making sports smart, unveiled its latest design of Hakii Mix at CES 2023. With the showcase of Hakii Mix and other popular products at CES2023, Hakii would create a brand-new "smart X sports" lifestyle experience with users. Each participant who comes to the booth between Jan 5th and Jan 8th can have a try on these innovative headphones, and enjoy the immersive audio experience.

Hakii Mix is the first smart headband headphone designed for sports lovers. As a new flagship product, it is devoted to making sports freer and more relaxed. Following the great success on the headband version of it, the concept visor version will have its first debut at CES 2023. Combined with the current popular sports scenarios and personalized needs of Gen Z, Hakii launched this innovatively intelligent headphone with new design, seen as a new breakthrough in the form of headphones.

As wearable stereo open-ear headphones, the ergonomic design and the light weight of only 90g, make the Hakii Mix soft and comfortable. S/M sizes elastic sweatbands with adjustable magnetic clips on both sides, which could fit different users and create exceptional comfort wearing experience. In addition to IPX5 water resistance, Hakii Mix comes with stereo surround sound and air conduction technology to deliver high definition sound quality for eight hours at a time, which would be powerful enough for a full marathon. 22mm powerful bass drivers for enhanced multi-frequency performances, helping users to enjoy every beat with incredible bass. In addition, patented abTube technology and special acoustic cavity structure maximize the sound quality, creating a truly private listening experience with a wearable device. In terms of phone calls, it features two microphones along with an advanced Bluetooth chip, allowing users to have a clearer conversation everywhere with minimal latency.

"By understanding the painful points of bone conduction earphones: excessive head clamping and poor sound quality, we came up with Hakii Mix, an overturning product to improve comfort" said by Gary Zhang , Marketing Manager of Hakii.

Along with the Hakii Mix, other popular products will be on display to provide an exceptional listening experience, including TWS Earbuds such as Hakii Action, a truly wireless sport earbuds with the highest quality in performance; Hakii Ice, innovative design idea which combined with ice elements; Hakii Swift, which is created for entertainment life with ultra-low latency, and the HAKII Wind, a Bluetooth sunglasses headphone.

CES as the most influential electronic exhibition in the world, attracts lots of attention each year. In 2023, Hakii is bringing its most popular products to CES, besides launching their advanced smart sports gear, hoping to get closer to their customers through in-depth communication and establish a long-term relationship with them, to let more people enjoy sports life in a smarter, freer and comfortable way by Hakii products.

About Hakii

HAKII is a fast-growing consumer brand that focuses on smart sports equipment, with a creative and forward-thinking team that specializes in designing differentiated products that satisfy different sports scenarios so as to create a brand-new "smart × sports" lifestyle experience for young people and meet the potential sports demands that pay more attention to intelligence, social contact and trendiness in the future.

