Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after market close. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website at that time.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). This call will be webcast live accessible on Selective's website at www.Selective.com, where a replay also will be available from February 3 to March 5, 2023.

