Jnana Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jnana Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging its next-generation chemoproteomics platform to discover medicines for challenging-to-drug targets, today announced that Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).

Jnana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its next-generation RAPID chemoproteomics platform to discover medicines for highly validated, challenging-to-drug targets to treat diseases with high unmet need. Jnana is focused on developing first- and best-in-class therapies to treat a wide range of diseases, including rare diseases, immune-mediated diseases and cancer. Jnana's wholly-owned lead program, JNT-517, which targets an allosteric site on the phenylalanine transporter SLC6A19, is a potential first-in-class oral approach for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic metabolic disease. Located in Boston, Jnana brings together scientific leaders in small molecule drug discovery and development, a highly experienced management team, and the backing of leading life science investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Polaris Partners, Versant Ventures, Avalon Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, and AbbVie Ventures. For more information, please visit www.jnanatx.com and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

