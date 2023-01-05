Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Stationary Fuel Cells Will Grow to 1,206 MW in 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11%

Growing grid resiliency concerns are driving demand for reliable and fuel flexible distributed power generation technologies



BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for stationary fuel cells (SFCs). SFCs provide a range of distributed energy services to critical infrastructure sites, industrial facilities, and other end-users, from protecting large energy consumers against grid outages to delivering sustainable process heat.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

SFCs remain a niche power generation technology, with uptake heavily concentrated in a handful of markets: the US, Japan, South Korea, and parts of Europe. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, annual SFC deployments are expected to increase from 475.2 MW in 2022 to 1,206.0 MW in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

"In comparison with combustion-based power solutions such as diesel generators or gas turbines, fuel cells offer higher efficiency potential, lower emissions, and reduced maintenance demands," says Jacques Moss, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "SFCs also present lower capital costs and longer discharge periods than standalone battery storage systems when used for backup power applications."

However, the SFC industry has yet to undergo a substantial scale-up, hampered by relatively high fixed costs, limited economies of-scale, and immature hydrogen distribution infrastructure for low temperature fuel cell technologies.

In coming years, Guidehouse Insights anticipates that SFC players will benefit from several emerging technology trends. Growing grid resiliency concerns are driving demand for reliable and fuel flexible distributed power generation technologies, especially for critical infrastructure sites such as datacenters and healthcare facilities. Significant uptake of fuel cells for mobility applications, in addition to the rapid scale-up of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity, will assist learning rates for select SFC manufacturers and technologies. Increasing policy support for low carbon infrastructure projects will also make hydrogen cheaper to produce and easier to procure for SFC owners, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Stationary Fuel Cells, provides analyses for annual stationary fuel cell deployments and revenues from 2022-2031, segmented by global region, fuel cell technology, and application. Detailed discussions are provided of each fuel cell technology, the primary industry players, and the various end-use sectors for SFCs, from the data center industry to residential micro-CHP. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Stationary Fuel Cells, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights