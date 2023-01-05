Free Autism "Caregiver and Me" Program in Eatontown

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers is launching a free 6-week "Caregiver & Me" program for families with children diagnosed with autism located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is an opportunity for families to come to the Bierman center weekly for activity groups. Activities will include guided reading, free play in our indoor playroom, morning/circle time activities, arts and crafts, imaginative play, and cooperative games led by Bierman's amazing clinical team.

Bierman Autism Centers (PRNewswire)

Bierman has long been committed to serving New Jersey and is excited to launch this new program within the state. Bierman's Vice President of Marketing, Alexis Ducharme, said "Eatontown is one of our three centers in New Jersey and think this is a great opportunity for us to provide unique resources to the area. Our mission is to create progress and possibilities, and this is just one step at achieving this!"

The Eatontown location offers ABA therapy and Diagnostic services for children up to age 9. Bierman specializes in teaching foundational skills children can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. The team believes every kid's success is unique and uses a one-on-one approach to drive process and measurable outcomes - all while each child is advancing on their terms.

The first session of the Caregiver & Me program will launch Wednesday, January 11th. All interested families can reach out to Bierman's Practice Manager, Rianna Christian, at r.christian@biermanautism.com or by calling 800-931-8113.

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bierman Autism Centers