White Castle partners with New York artist, turning distinctive art piece into a jigsaw puzzle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has teamed up with New York artist Dave Pollot (@davepollotart) to offer something new and different to Cravers, especially those with a taste for fine art and puzzles.

The famed home of The Original Slider® has turned one of Pollot's collectible works of art into a 285-piece jigsaw puzzle, which is now available for sale while supplies last at the House of Crave, White Castle's online store. Net proceeds from the sale of the puzzle, which costs $24.99 plus tax, will be donated to White Castle's Team Member Relief Fund, an emergency support program designed to help team members who encounter unexpected financial hardships.

The still-life oil painting is one of several pieces in Pollot's "Calorie Composition" series, which all feature food items representing various brands thoughtfully placed among flowers and other inanimate objects, creating an interesting juxtaposition between classic images and contemporary icons. The White Castle print shows three Sliders and some onion rings along with French fries and a soft drink in White Castle's distinctive packaging, all displayed among bunches of grapes and a vase holding muted pink and peach flowers.

"When we saw Dave's painting featuring White Castle, we just knew we had to collaborate with him to give even more value and recognition to this fabulous work — it is 'art of the unexpected' at its finest," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We loved the idea of creating and selling a jigsaw puzzle to heighten awareness of the piece, and the idea of using the proceeds to support our Team Member Relief Fund makes the project even more worthwhile."

Pollot is a New York-based artist known for bringing "new life to old art." He finds unwanted, thrift paintings and adds his own touch, most often pop culture icons and parodies. In doing so, he says he "bridges the divide between classic and pop art."

Stay cozy and warm when it's cold outside with puzzles and comfort food

Purchasing a puzzle for a good cause will make anyone feel warm and fuzzy inside. If you want to feel even cozier, then treat yourself to some delicious comfort food as you put your White Castle puzzle together.

For a limited time, White Castle is offering its unique and delicious take on two seasonal favorites — sloppy joes and mac and cheese — all for special low prices.

The Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. It's the classic traditional sloppy joe, slider-sized! The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Those looking to spice things up this winter can enjoy the Spicy Joe Slider, topped with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

White Castle's Mac and Cheese Nibblers are cheese-covered macaroni coated with a crave-able crispy batter, making them soft and creamy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. A perfect pair to all three Sloppy Joe Sliders, the Mac and Cheese Nibblers are available in three sizes starting at $1.99: small (five Nibblers), medium (12 Nibblers) or sack (20 Nibblers).

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

