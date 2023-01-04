sweetFrog Bakes Up Scrumptious New Flavor for the New Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make your New Year's resolution a bit sweeter with a new featured flavor available at sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand.

My Little Cupcake will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores until March 7, 2023 .

The new flavor, My Little Cupcake, tastes like a freshly baked cupcake in froyo form and is made with low-fat chocolate frozen yogurt and cake batter frozen yogurt blended together with powdered sugar. Top it with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles for the perfect sweet treat.

"We've reimagined everyone's favorite party treat into frozen yogurt form, giving our customers the chance to have a moment of indulgence in their day," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our new flavor makes every day feel like a celebration!"

Featured Flavor:

My Little Cupcake

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

