Mazda Reports December and Full-Year 2022 Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif. , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 27,292 vehicles, an increase of 40.5 percent compared to December 2021. Full-year sales totaled 294,908 vehicles; a decrease of 11.4 percent compared to 2021. With 27 selling days in December, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 40.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,080 vehicles in December, an increase of 33 percent compared to December 2021.
In 2022, Mazda achieved many milestones in the US, including:
- In January, MNAO President and CEO Jeff Guyton drove the first 2023 Mazda CX-50 off the Discovery Line at Mazda's new Huntsville, Alabama plant.
- The CX-50 began sales in the U.S. in April and continues to support its sales with sustained marketing activities, including the National Geographic Tasting Wild program, which debuted in October.
- MNAO began exporting the U.S.-assembled CX-50 to Canada and Colombia.
- For the third consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2022 TOP Safety Pick+. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, and CX-50.
- The 2021-22 CX-9 joined the 2021-22 CX-5 in earning the IIHS top "Good" rating in its new, more rigorous side crash test. The CX-5 was the only vehicle in the small SUV class to achieve a "Good" rating in the new test.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported December sales of 2,739 vehicles, an increase of 40.6 percent compared to December last year. Full-year sales decreased 19.8 percent, with 49,874 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 7,184 vehicles, an increase of 52.7 percent compared to last year. Full-year 2022 sales increased 2.9 percent, with 48,274 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
1,986
2,019
(1.6) %
(1.6) %
27,767
37,653
(26.3) %
(26.5) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,202
1,262
(4.8) %
(4.8) %
13154
21,639
(39.2) %
(39.4) %
Mazda 3 HB
784
757
3.6 %
3.6 %
14613
16,014
(8.7) %
(9.0) %
Mazda6
0
542
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
335
16,214
(97.9) %
(97.9) %
MX-5 Miata
738
211
249.8 %
249.8 %
6,171
10,547
(41.5) %
(41.7) %
MX-5
389
83
368.7 %
368.7 %
2588
4,115
(37.1) %
(37.3) %
MXR
349
128
172.7 %
172.7 %
3583
6,432
(44.3) %
(44.5) %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
5,100
-
-
CX-30
4,298
5,160
(16.7) %
(16.7) %
52808
60,185
(12.3) %
(12.5) %
CX-5
13,512
10,419
29.7 %
29.7 %
151594
168,382
(10.0) %
(10.3) %
CX-9
3,695
1,010
265.8 %
265.8 %
34580
34,493
0.3 %
(0.1) %
CX-50
3,063
0
-
-
21329
0
-
-
MX-30
0
61
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
324
181
79.0 %
78.4 %
CARS
2,724
2,772
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
34,273
64,414
(46.8) %
(47.0) %
TRUCKS
24,568
16,650
47.6 %
47.6 %
260,635
268,342
(2.9) %
(3.2) %
TOTAL
27,292
19,422
40.5 %
40.5 %
294,908
332,756
(11.4) %
(11.7) %
*Selling Days
27
27
307
306
